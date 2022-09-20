Washington DOH launches monkeypox data dashboard, cases declining statewide

article

The Washington State Department of Health launched an interactive monkeypox dashboard as cases decline across the state.

The DOH launched the service Thursday with the aim of expanding access to public health information. The dashboard includes data on case counts by state and county, weekly case counts, case information and age groups of people with monkeypox virus (MPV).

Health officials say that, while MPV infections are on the decline, we are not out of the woods yet.

According to DOH, they are hoping to expand the dashboard to include race and ethnicity data of communities most affected by MPV.

"MPV cases are decreasing across our state, but this outbreak isn’t over yet. Access to information is critical for people to properly assess their risk factors and protect themselves," said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. "In addition to vaccination and prevention efforts, this new dashboard is another tool Washingtonians can use to stay healthy and informed."

The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday.

Health officials warn MPV is spread through close skin-to-skin contact with a person with an infectious rash, or contact with respiratory droplets. It can also be spread by touching objects, fabrics and surfaces used by someone with MPV.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Monkeypox cases declining in Washington, outbreak trajectory unclear

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

If you have an unexplained rash, officials say to cover it, avoid skin-to-skin contact with others and visit a health care provider.

Vaccines are available. For more information, visit the DOH website.