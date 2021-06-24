Expand / Collapse search
Washington coastal hotels packed as region seeks shelter from excessive heat

Grays Harbor County
Looking to escape to the coast during the weekend heat? It might be hard to find a place to stay

Popular coastal areas are booked solid as people inland look to beat the heat this weekend

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. - You could head west to Washington's coast if you’re trying to escape the heat, but finding a place to spend the night could be tough. 

The weather was overcast on Thursday along Washington’s beaches and an onshore wind felt like nature’s air conditioner was on full blast, but finding hotel rooms with climate control is difficult.

"We close four months a year and we make half of our money in July and August," said Electric Beach Bike Rentals owner Scott Anderson. 

Thousands of people are expected to visit for the Sand and Sawdust Festival, but people without hotel accommodations already might have trouble finding any.  

"I hear everything is full," Anderson said. "I think people are planning for the heat and coming down for the weekend."

Parking lots at Ocean Shores hotels were packed and Q13 News called half a dozen others only to find none offered rentals for the weekend.  

Though temperatures have not yet been forecast to reach 100 degrees along the coast, Grays Harbor County officials warned the ocean itself posed a significant threat for visitors. 

Cold temperatures, a lack of lifeguards, sneaker waves and rip currents all pose dangers for visitors not used to living alongside the Pacific Ocean. 