Washington AG: Student loan company to provide $45M in debt relief over unfair practices

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a student loan servicer will provide about $45 million in debt relief and restitution to settle a lawsuit that alleged it deceived loan seekers and engaged in unfair practices.

In a statement Thursday Ferguson said Navient will extend more than $35 million in debt relief, erasing the remaining debt of more than 1,400 people in the state who took out certain private student loans between 2002 and 2014. The average loan was about $25,000 per person.

The company will also pay $2.3 million in restitution to approximately 8,900 Washington borrowers enrolled in a postponement of loan payments for an extended period of time between 2009 and 2017 and pay $7 million to Washington to cover costs from the litigation.

Ferguson said people receiving private loan debt cancellation will get a notice from Navient, and they will receive refunds of any payments made on those loans after June 30, 2021.

"Higher education should not equal a lifelong debt sentence — and student loan corporations do not have the right to deceive Washingtonians in order to maximize their profits," Ferguson said. "

RELATED: Charges filed against Electron Hydro over river pollution

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram