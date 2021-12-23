Expand / Collapse search
Washington AG Bob Ferguson tests positive for COVID

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
Attorney General Bob Ferguson

WASHINGTON - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Ferguson said that he is fully vaccinated but had yet to get his booster shot. 

"This evening, I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday. My family and I will continue to isolate per public health guidelines," Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "While the timing is unfortunate, and I’m disappointed to miss Christmas with family, I’m grateful to be vaccinated and managing my symptoms at home. I’m beginning to feel better and look forward to getting my booster shot." 

