Washington AG Bob Ferguson tests positive for COVID

article

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ferguson said that he is fully vaccinated but had yet to get his booster shot.

"This evening, I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday. My family and I will continue to isolate per public health guidelines," Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "While the timing is unfortunate, and I’m disappointed to miss Christmas with family, I’m grateful to be vaccinated and managing my symptoms at home. I’m beginning to feel better and look forward to getting my booster shot."

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram