WATCH LIVE: 9th Congressional District debate with Adam Smith and Doug Basler in Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:48PM
Election
Watch a debate Tuesday afternoon between the candidates for the 9th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Adam Smith and Republican challenger Doug Basler.

The debate can be seen live in the player above at 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. You can always watch the debate live on FOX 13+ (cable 10./ch. 22).

The Washington State Debate Coalition, operating under Seattle CityClub, partnered with Braver Angels to host the event from Pigott Auditorium on the campus of Seattle University.

