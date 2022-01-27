Washington: 3 flu-related deaths amid moderate flu activity

Three people have died in Washington after testing positive for the flu amid flu activity that has risen to moderate levels in the state, state health officials said Wednesday.

The Department of Health said in a news release that the three people who died were age 65 or older and tested positive for influenza A.

The last time Washington reported a flu-related death was during the 2019-2020 flu season when there were 114 influenza-associated deaths, officials said.

Last season, officials said flu activity was historically low, likely because of COVID-19 measures taken to slow the spread of illness.

State Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett in the news release urged flu vaccinations for people ages 6 months and older.

"Hospitalizations across the state remain high due to omicron, and other respiratory viruses like influenza could overload them even more," Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett said. "Vaccination will help keep you and your family healthy and out of the hospital."

Additionally, health officials said everyone should wash their hands often with soap and water, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick. Masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, officials said.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February, but significant activity can last as late as May.

