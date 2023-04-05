Warrant issued for Kitsap County man accused of taking his 4 children he didn't have custody of

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office was issued an arrest warrant for a many they say disappeared with his four children, despite not having custody of them.

37-year-old Joshua Susee is believed to have taken his children and left Washington state with a woman described as his girlfriend.

The children are two 10-year-olds, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old.

He is wanted for custodial interference.

The warrant is for a nationwide extradition back to Kitsap County.

Susee and the mother of the children have previously accused the other of child abuse, according to The Kitsap Sun. They have both sought protection orders against the other on behalf of their children, but Susee's was denied for insufficient evidence for an order, The Kitsap Sun reported.

One of the children requires daily heart medication, and her mother believes she is not receiving it in Susee's care.

Family believes Susee and the children were taken out of state. His girlfriend has family in Oregon, California, Missouri and Montana.

If you spot them call 911.