Pass Lake in Skagit County closes due to toxic blue-green algae

Pass Lake in Deception Pass State Park is closed until further notice after tests detected high Anatoxin-a levels in water samples.

Anatoxin-a is a neurotoxin that may be harmful to humans and animals. Short-term exposure is a cause for concern.

Neurotoxin Poisoning symptoms will occur within 15-20 minutes of ingestion and can include dizziness, numbing of the lips and tingling fingers or toes in people. Signs of poisoning in animals include weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, convulsions and possible death.

Until toxin levels are back within state recreational guidelines, "Danger" signs will be posted around the lake advising individuals to not swim, drink, fish or allow pets in the water.

The toxicity of an individual blue-green algae "bloom" is impossible to determine simply by looking at it — only testing can determine the level of danger.

Officials will continue to monitor Pass Lake until levels drop below recommended guidelines.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to look for signs of toxic algae blooms and to avoid exposure to water that is under health advisory.

For more information visit the Washington State Toxic Algae monitoring website and the CDC website

