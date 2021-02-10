Warming shelters are now open to keep the homeless warm

King County and Seattle has opened severe weather shelters to keep the homeless warm. Western Washington is expecting below freezing low temperaures through the weekend and the Salvation Army will operate the shelter at the Fischer Pavilion every night at 8pm through Sunday and close the following morning at 8am.

The site can accomodate 80 people and entry is on a first come, first serve basis. Covid related safety precautions include extra cleaning and providing space so people can socially distance.

Another warming shelter at King County’s Fourth Avenue and Jefferson building can accomodate 25 people.