Warming center to open in Olympia following hazardous weather declaration

Olympia is opening a warming center on Saturday as an advisory for hazardous weather has been declared across Thurston County.

The county issued an advisory for forecasted below-freezing temperatures and snow.

The City of Olympia is opening a warming center at 201 N Capitol Way on Saturday from 3–8 p.m., then Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Shelters are also available in Olympia at the Union Gospel Mission at 413 Franklin St NE, for single men and women; families with children can go to Family Support Center's Pear Blossom Place at 837 7th Ave. SE; youths ages 18–24 can go to Community Youth Services 520 Pear Street SE.

Donations of clothes, bedding, hand warmers and food can be made at:

110 11th Ave SE on Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

201 Capitol Way N on Saturday, 3–5 p.m.

201 Capitol Way N on Sunday, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

You can also volunteer through the Interfaith Works website here.

