Warmer and drier than average summer expected increasing fire danger

The first day of meteorological summer certainly felt like it across parts of Western Washington. Temperatures easily soared into the mid-upper 80s near the foothills and with more heat on the way, Eastside Fire & Rescue is getting ready for fire danger.



"As we get into spring and summer things dry out very quickly and that’s where that fire danger increases," said Capt. Frank Dahlquist.



While beneficial rain is expected this weekend, Washington state is anticipating a dangerous trend of warmer and drier conditions in the upcoming summer months. Long range forecasts predict a 40-50% probability of warmer than average temperatures and a 50% probability of drier than normal conditions through August.



"We're always going to have those periods of a week or two that we really get into the warmer temperatures 90s, sometimes even 100 degrees outside, and that's when the fuels in our area around homes in the neighborhood get dry," said Capt. Dahlquist.



The dry and warm forecast comes on the heels of the state's fourth driest spring on record, prompting the Department of Ecology to issue a drought advisory for much of Washington. These conditions could mean a devastating wildfire year.



"Luckily we haven't see the kinds of large fires that California has seen in the past, but they could be in our future. We have to be prepared locally, regionally, and statewide," said Capt. Dahlquist.



Most fires in Western Washington are caused by humans so Eastside Fire & Rescue will also be gearing up for the 4th of July holiday.

