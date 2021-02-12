Wanted in Snohomish County: Bold burglar accused of 'gutsy' inside job

Snohomish County sheriff's detectives are hoping you know the name of this extremely bold burglar accused of pulling a really gutsy inside job.

He stole a box van and credit cards from a business that he had just started working for.

"While he was burglarizing the business, he also stole his personnel file before the company had the opportunity to get it entered into their payroll system, so his true identity is currently unknown," said Courtney O'Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. "He had just been working at this place for a short amount of time and he snuck in, obviously, while other employees were not there.

"He knows their surveillance, he looks right at the camera, so we do have a pretty good shot of him. We do know that he told other employees that his name was AJ, possibly Anthony, he also provided a Cleveland, Ohio phone number and did correspond with people using that phone number."

The burglary happened on January 30, and the box van he stole was found a week later in West Seattle.

The credit cards he stole were used in the South King County area.

He said his name was AJ or Anthony, but that could be a lie. He told the business he had moved here from Ohio with a girlfriend who lives in Bellingham but she had just dumped him.

If any of that rings a bell or you simply recognize his face, use the P3 Tips app on your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

You can also upload photos through the app, or you can call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.