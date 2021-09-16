Detectives searching for murder suspect after woman's body found in Seattle alley

article

Detectives are searching for a 23-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a woman in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

According to police, a jogger flagged down officers around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 1 to say there was a woman down in the alley near N. 73rd St. and Greenwood Ave N.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has since ruled the woman's death a homicide.

On Sept. 15, Seattle Police named Jacaree Rashad Hardy as the suspect in the case. Hardy is wanted for murder in the second degree.

Detectives believe he may be in the Seattle area or Portland, Oregon.

This death investigation began just a day after a woman was shot during a robbery two miles away in the Greenlake neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of $1,000, text the tip through the P3Tips App or call 1-800-222-8477. You will never be asked to give your name.

