Want your ex-Valentine arrested? Police offer weekend special

Authorities in Mississippi are offering a sweet deal for those wanting to get back at their ex for Valentine’s Day.

The Gulfport Police Department says it’s offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special.

If a person has an ex-Valentine who has committed a crime or has outstanding warrants, police want to know their location and they’ll take care of the rest.

Being facetious, police said the special comes with "a set of limited-edition pink bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur included, guests will experience a professional photoshoot, and the evening will be topped off with a special Valentine’s dinner."

"We realize how special this all-inclusive deal is and you may be tempted to provide additional referrals," the department posted on its Facebook page. "We encourage you to call and tell us about all of your ex-Valentines. Operators are standing by!"

"But wait…there’s more…if you act fast, your ex-Valentine will also receive an exclusive orange jumpsuit! This year, give them a Valentine they will never forget! #TippinAintSnitchin #HappyValentinesDay," the post continued.

According to YouGovAmerica, an analytics firm, about one in 14 US adults (7%) says that they’ve broken up with someone on Valentine’s Day. A similar number have broken up with a partner shortly before (6%) or shortly after (6%) Valentine’s Day.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

