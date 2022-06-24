Walt Disney Co. tells employees it will pay for travel costs for their reproductive care

The Walt Disney Company told employees Friday that it recognizes the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion – and that it remains committed to providing access to healthcare, including family planning and reproductive care, "no matter where they live."

In an email, a spokesperson said Disney employees unable to access care in one location would be able to receive care in another location and that the company would cover the travel costs, including pregnancy decisions.

Specifics on the benefit were not immediately released.

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which effectively overturns the Court's historic Roe v. Wade decision. A draft opinion was leaked in May, which implied at the time that the Court was considering a ruling which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Walt Disney employs thousands of people in California and Florida where it operates its Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort theme parks.