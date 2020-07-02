Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters this summer

article

Walmart is converting dozens of its store parking lots in the US into drive-in movie theaters.

The retailer announced partnering with Tribeca Enterprises to show a selection of films beginning in August, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the public to socially distance.

With many traditional movie theaters remaining closed across the country, drive-ins have seen a resurgence in popularity.

The Walmart drive-in theaters will run through October, and will offer car-side food and drink service as well.

The company said the family-friendly events will showcase hit movies along with special appearances from filmmakers and celebrities.

Locations and a list of films to be shown have not yet been released.

LINK: For more information, visit Walmart's website.