Walmart and Kroger raise prices for BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Walmart and Kroger raise prices for BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests

By Breck Dumas
Published 
News
FOX Business
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-ECONOMY-ELECTRONICS-CES article

An Abbott BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen self test is displayed for a photograph before being distributed to conference attendees ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on January 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevad

Expand

WASHINGTON - Retail behemoths Walmart and Kroger have both raised the price for BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests, following the expiration of an agreement with the Biden administration to sell the antigen self-test kits at cost.

In September, the two companies along with Amazon made a deal with the White House to sell the coronavirus tests made by Abbott Laboratories for $14 for 100 days, ending last month.

"The program ended in mid-December, and while other retailers increased prices in mid-December, Walmart held the $14.00 through the holidays before increasing the price," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. The cost of the tests are now at $19.98.

The company said that the tests are being sold in Walmart stores and online, but noted there are purchase limits in place due to "significant demand" for at-home coronavirus tests.  The BinaxNOW tests are currently out of stock on Walmart.com.

How Biden plans to distribute free COVID-19 at home tests

President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would for the first time start mailing 500 million free rapid tests directly to Americans in January.

A Kroger spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that since fulfilling its commitment to the Biden administration "that pricing program has now phased out and retail pricing has been reinstated." Kroger is selling the two-test kits for $23.99. 

Amazon.com does not currently have the BinaxNOW tests available for sale, and the company did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

A surge in demand for COVID-19 tests has been driven by holiday gatherings and the highly contagious omicron variant, making the kits both difficult to find and to keep in stock. The average number of tests administered per day is nearing record highs.

The Biden administration vowed last month to make 500 million at-home tests available for Americans to order through a new website sometime in January, but the details regarding timing and costs have not yet been revealed.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this story.

Get updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.