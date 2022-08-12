Walgreens is offering up to $75,000 to recruit pharmacists amid shortage

article

Pharmacists are in such high demand that Walgreens is offering a hefty signing bonus of up to $75,000.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that typically Walgreen signing bonuses are around $30,000 or $50,000. But due to pandemic-related staffing challenges, the signing bonus can be up to $75,000 in certain markets across the U.S.

"This is one of many steps to address pharmacy staffing in some areas, in order to best meet the needs of our customers and patients, as well as recognizing our current pharmacy staff for their hard work and dedication," Walgreens said in a statement to Fox News.

However, new hires are required to stay on the job for at least a year to receive the bonus.

The median annual salary for pharmacists was $128,570 in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

