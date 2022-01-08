WA legislator Andy Billig contracts COVID-19

article

Washington lawmaker Andy Billig tested positive for COVID-19, Senate Democrats announced Saturday.

Billig, 53, is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot. He says he has virtually no symptoms and has been quarantining since Tuesday, when he believed he got exposed.

"I am grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted, which I know has prevented me from having any significant symptoms," said Billig. "I also appreciate that we have the technology in place to facilitate a hybrid legislative session so Senators can fully participate in legislative activities even while they quarantine. I do not expect this positive test will keep me from any of my legislative duties as session gets underway next week."

Billig represents Spokane’s 3rd Legislative District and has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2019.

