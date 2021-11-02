WA lawmakers demand apology, report on 2020 detention of Iranian-American citizens in Blaine

article

Washington lawmakers demand a public apology and report from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the detention of Iranian-Americans in Blaine last year.

In January 2020, more than 80 Iranian-American U.S. citizens were detained at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine. This occurred just days after the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. military strike.

The citizens were held by border agents for several hours, and say they were asked probing questions about their social media accounts, extended family in Iran, political views and allegiances, and others say their passports were confiscated.

Congresswomen Suzan DelBene and Pramila Jayapal on Tuesday demanded an apology and official internal report detailing the incident.

"Men, women and children legally entering or returning to the United States at a designated port of entry should not be arbitrarily held and questioned solely based on their religion, ethnicity, or national origin," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to CBP. "In conjunction with the Iranian community, we eagerly await the development and release of a corrective action plan to assure that these events do not recur."

The lawmakers also demand CBP publicly renounce their actions and commit to changing how they operate.

