WA Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz tests positive for COVID-19

Hilary Franz, Washington’s commissioner of public lands, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Franz said she got the positive result after taking an at-home test. She said she will be quarantining in accordance with CDC guidelines, which require she stays home for at least five days before doing a self-check, then wearing a mask around others for another five days.

"I am thankful to be fully vaccinated, boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms," said Franz. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and [tested] regularly."

Washington dropped its mask mandate on March 12, as COVID cases fell from their peak during the Omicron variant. Several local clinics and testing sites closed their doors as the state moved on from the pandemic.

The virus is still circulating and mutating, with the omicron BA.2 subvariant now being the most prominent strain in the state.

RELATED: WA Board of Health votes 'no' on including COVID vaccine in child immunizations

