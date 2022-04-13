WA Board of Health votes 'no' on including COVID vaccine in child immunizations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Board of Health voted to not include the COVID-19 vaccine as a required immunization for kids going to school.
The board’s technical advisory group held a meeting Feb. 24, where they discussed updating the state’s list of required immunizations. Members put it to a vote and narrowly recommended to not include the COVID-19 vaccine on that list.
Health board members then held a public meeting Wednesday and ultimately adopted the advisory group’s recommendation.
Currently, the state requires children in school, preschool and childcare to be immunized against:
- Chickenpox
- Mumps
- Diphtheria
- Pneumococcal disease
- Haemophilus influenzae type b disease
- Tetanus
- Hepatitis B
- Whooping cough/Pertussis
- Measles
Families and their children can be exempt from these immunizations for medical, religious, philosophical or personal reasons. Only a medical or religious exemption is allowed for the MMR vaccine.
