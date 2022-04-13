WA Board of Health votes 'no' on including COVID vaccine in child immunizations

The Washington Board of Health voted to not include the COVID-19 vaccine as a required immunization for kids going to school.

The board’s technical advisory group held a meeting Feb. 24, where they discussed updating the state’s list of required immunizations. Members put it to a vote and narrowly recommended to not include the COVID-19 vaccine on that list.

Health board members then held a public meeting Wednesday and ultimately adopted the advisory group’s recommendation.

Currently, the state requires children in school, preschool and childcare to be immunized against:

Chickenpox

Mumps

Diphtheria

Pneumococcal disease

Haemophilus influenzae type b disease

Tetanus

Hepatitis B

Whooping cough/Pertussis

Measles

Families and their children can be exempt from these immunizations for medical, religious, philosophical or personal reasons. Only a medical or religious exemption is allowed for the MMR vaccine.

