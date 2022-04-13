Expand / Collapse search

WA Board of Health votes 'no' on including COVID vaccine in child immunizations

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

Panel opts against new vaccine requirement for Washington schools

A state advisory group has decided against recommending a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students in K-12 schools.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Board of Health voted to not include the COVID-19 vaccine as a required immunization for kids going to school.

The board’s technical advisory group held a meeting Feb. 24, where they discussed updating the state’s list of required immunizations. Members put it to a vote and narrowly recommended to not include the COVID-19 vaccine on that list.

Health board members then held a public meeting Wednesday and ultimately adopted the advisory group’s recommendation.

Currently, the state requires children in school, preschool and childcare to be immunized against:

  • Chickenpox
  • Mumps
  • Diphtheria
  • Pneumococcal disease
  • Haemophilus influenzae type b disease
  • Tetanus
  • Hepatitis B
  • Whooping cough/Pertussis
  • Measles

Families and their children can be exempt from these immunizations for medical, religious, philosophical or personal reasons. Only a medical or religious exemption is allowed for the MMR vaccine.

RELATED: Can families still gather for spring break, Easter with new COVID variant? WA health officials weigh in

READ MORE: Costco to end senior, frontline worker early shopping hours Sunday

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: