VP Kamala Harris scheduled to visit Seattle this week

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 13 Seattle
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a news conference in Paris, France, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

SEATTLE - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to be in Seattle this week to speak about the administration's investments in clean school buses, according to a release by her office. 

Harris plans to visit Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for an event, where she will be joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan. 

Also during her visit, she will be speaking at a finance event. 

The White House hasn't released details about the location or times of the events. 

Her last visit in Seattle was during her presidential campaign in September 2019. 