Vote to name baby red ruffed lemur at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo

Through May 27, Washingtonians will have the chance to name the new baby red ruffed lemur that was born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo recently.

The zoo is letting fans name one of three babies born to mom Sally on March 29. The other two baby lemurs will be named privately.

The animal keepers have offered Malagasy names related to the sky or to nature. The sky-themed names are in honor of the zoo’s matriarch lemur, 37-year-old Star.

The four names zoogoers can vote on are:

Lanitra (law-NEE-truh), meaning "Sky" Masoandro (mas-oh-AND-roh), meaning "Sun" Orana (oh-RAW-nuh), meaning "Rain" Ravina (ruh-VEE-nuh), meaning "Leaf"

All lemur species are native to the African island nation of Madagascar and appear nowhere else in the wild outside of the island country, according to zoo officials.

You can vote on the names here.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. on May 27.

