Volunteers needed to pull off Edmond's Main parade and fireworks show

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is working to bring back the city's beloved Fourth of July Main Parade and fireworks show next month.



The long-standing tradition draws 10-15 thousand people every year.



"People put their chairs out the night before, very respectfully, and its just an all day thing," said Edmonds resident Shelly Simmons.



The events were canceled last year due to Covid-19 but the decision to bring it back this year came after Governor Jay Inslee announced the state would reopen on June 30.



"To be able to start off the coming out of the pandemic with a big hurrah and a big community celebration to really celebrate and acknowledge the role of the community and togetherness is really important," said Alicia Moreno with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.



The events are not guaranteed to take place without the state reopening and the community's help.



"In normal years we need 125 volunteers to make it happen and this year, due to staffing shortages, which everyone is experiencing right now, specifically with different city departments, they do not have the people to provide the normal support that they do, so we need an additional 50 volunteers so 175 volunteers to make the event happen," said Moreno.



The Edmonds city council will also need to approve the events in mid-June, so the chamber is hoping to secure enough volunteers in the coming weeks through social media campaigns and word of mouth.



Many say what the community needs is a celebration as we continue on the road to reopening.



"It'd be great for Edmonds. I mean, just to bring everyone back together and celebrate and just be normal and celebrate our country too," said Simmons.



For safety reasons the children's parade will not take place. If you would like to volunteer, click here for the sign up sheet: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f084baaaf29a3f94-anedmonds

