Volunteer finds body in tent near T-Mobile Park in Seattle

In a week filled with all the fanfare of Mariners' opening day, you may have missed a moment of tragedy that played out just a long fly-ball away from T-Mobile Park.

Andrea Suarez, founder of the volunteer city cleanup group 'We Heart Seattle", was contacted to make a welfare check in a tent in an encampment near the stadiums. She discovered the body of a man and it appeared he had been there for some time.

"I can see his chest was collapsed. His body was decomposing. His hands were curled up on his chest resting. I mean, truly a corpse gruesome. Awful," said Suarez.

She called 911 and his body was removed. Suarez returned the next day hoping the tent had been cleaned up.

"It's still here. Human waste. Bodily fluids, "

Her group has literally removed tons of waste left over from homeless encampments all over Seattle and helped dozens of people transition out of homelessness. This clean-up was too much even for her. She breaks down in tears. 'This is despair. This is terrible I don't think I can do this I need to get the rest of my team."

They make quick work of the clean-up. In 30 minutes, you would never know the tent was there.

"I don't know where the missing gap is between a police response and a coroner's office and not an immediate call to a cleanup team., said Suarez.

She says sometimes she wishes her group wasn't so good at this. There are some things she doesn't want swept under the rug.

"We can't keep hiding the problem. We need to show the public what goes on inside those tents, drugs, squalor, languishing. There's nothing compassionate about letting these folks live on the sidewalks like this. It's devastating," said Suarez.