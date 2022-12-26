Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
16
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:37 PM PST until TUE 2:41 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:37 AM PST until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:55 PM PST until TUE 7:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from MON 8:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
High Wind Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Watch
from TUE 12:37 AM PST until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:33 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Virginia zoo gets rare hippopotamus for Christmas

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team
Image 1 of 4

Image: Metro Richmond Zoo

A Virginia zoo welcomed the birth of a rare hippopotamus just in time for Christmas. 

A pygmy hippo was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo on Dec. 6 — the second time such an animal was born at the facility. 

The calf, which has yet to be named, was born after a seven-month gestation period. She weighed a healthy 16 pounds and, one week later, clocked in at 24.2 pounds. 

RELATED: Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books

A full-grown pygmy hippo can weigh up to 600 pounds — much less than the thousands of pounds that a full-grown common hippo can weigh. 

Pygmy hippos are one of the world’s rarest mammals, according to the World Animal Foundation

Pygmy hippos have a more compact build, shorter legs, and shorter tail. They are only found in a few remote locations in Africa.

RELATED: Polar bears near 'Polar Bear Capital' dying at alarming rate, new survey found

The Red List: Endangered species across the globe

Nearly 3,800 animals are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Red List.

The pygmy hippo is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

"With less than 2,500 mature individuals left in the wild, their survival in zoological parks is more certain than their survival in the wild," the Metro Richmond Zoo said. "This birth plays an important role in helping protect this fascinating and rare species."

Right now, the calf is being cared for by her mother, Iris. 

hippocalf1.jpg

Image: Metro Richmond Zoo

They are staying in a "super cozy", hay-bedded enclosure that is off-exhibit, the zoo said, giving privacy to mom and baby while they bond. 

Soon, they will be moved into the indoor pool area that is visible to guests so the baby can start swimming.

This story was reported from Detroit.