Virginia breweries shame Russian president Vladimir Putin with new beer

An unusual beer goes on sale Friday at eight different breweries across Northern Virginia.

It’s being brewed to help Ukrainians and have some fun at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s expense.

"It’s called Putin Huylo," Ornery Beer Company Owner Randy Barnette says. "Everybody can Google translate that. We can’t say it on air."

Both the recipe and somewhat racy label come from Pravda Brewery, located in Ukraine.

"They created this worldwide collaboration," Barnette explained. "It was, ‘hey, here’s our beer. Here’s our label.' We want everybody to brew their version of our beer and raise funds for Ukrainian relief."

Barnette then reached out to the other breweries – Fair Winds Brewing Company, Lake Anne Brew House, Caboose Brewing Company, Quattro Goombas Winery & Brewery, Loudoun Brewing Company, Tucked Away Brewing Company, and Winchester Brew Works.

They combined forces to brew the dry hop golden ale together, and the plan is to donate a total of $20,000 dollars to World-Central Kitchen Ukraine, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewery’s community relief efforts.

"If we can help out a little bit, it’s everything we want," Barnette said.

The beer costs $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans.