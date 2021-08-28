Violent night: Several hurt in 4 overnight shooting incidents in Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating after a violent night in Seattle, including two shootings that sent victims to the hospital.

Chinatown-International District

Seattle police said just before 2:00 a.m. a fight broke out in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot.

He was rushed to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the fight started at a nearby club, but they didn't get a good look at the suspect.

Downtown Seattle

Seattle Police are also searching for two suspects in a separate shooting late Friday night.

911 calls came in around 11:00 p.m. of two men shooting at each other near 2nd and Pine in Downtown Seattle.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a bystander who had been hit by a stray bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Detectives are now working to find the two men involved in the shooting.

Pioneer Square

Police said a shooting and vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of four people after a fight outside of a nightclub in Pioneer Square.

The pursuit ended at 21st and Yesler where the driver crashed. Police said two people in the vehicle fled the scene. They were eventually caught. Two others remained at the scene.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found three firearms and multiple spent shell casings.

The two suspects who fled the scene were booked into King County Jail - one for a firearms offense and the other for a warrant. The other two who remained at the scene were interviewed and then released.

West Seattle

Detective are also investigating an assault around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue SW in West Seattle.

Police said a 22-year-old man was pistol-whipped after being in a fight with someone he didn't know. The man suffered a cut to the head. As he tried to run away, the suspect fired shots which nearly struck a woman sleeping in a van nearby.

Police said the victim refused to speak with officers and was taken by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers were not able to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on any of these cases should call the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

