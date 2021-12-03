Violent night: Seattle police investigating 5 shootings; 2 seriously hurt

A man and a teenage girl were seriously hurt in two of five shootings overnight in Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. Friday officers found a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs inside a stolen Jeep. The bullet-riddled vehicle was on South Eddy Street just east of Martin Luther King Jr Way. S.

Investigators said they found more than two dozen rounds had been fired at a shooting scene a few blocks away. They also found a gun near the scene, and a bulletproof vest, ski mask, and a large stack of cash in the Jeep.

Detectives said the victim was "evasive" about the circumstances of the shooting.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Another shooting was reported at 9:00 p.m. Thursday at 3rd and Pike in Downtown Seattle. The victim was gone from the scene when officers arrived, but that person, a 29-year-old man, later showed up with serious injuries at Harborview Medical Center. It's unclear what led to the shooting.

No injuries in three other shootings

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire near Garfield High School in the Central District. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but detectives found evidence of three dozen shots fired in the incident.

Students and staff were at school conducting sports practices and after-school activities when the shooting occurred near campus. The district issued a shelter-in-place order for 20 minutes. While the shooting was not a school incident, a representative for Seattle Public Schools said in a statement, "It is unacceptable that this criminal activity and violence occurred anywhere near our schools. The risk and trauma to our students, families and staff is even more intolerable."

Out of caution, SPS increased security district-wide at home games scheduled for Friday. A representative said the extra security would also be in place at next week's home games.

At 8:15 p.m., police were called to a reported road rage shooting on State Route 509 near the 1st Avenue South Bridge in Georgetown. The victim told police that a suspect in a black sedan fired a gun at them. The victim was not hurt in the shooting.

Around 9:10 p.m., a passenger in a gray sedan fired at another car in Rainier Beach. Police said nobody was hurt.

All of the shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram