Violent night in South King County as city mayors grapple with rising violence

article

Law enforcement are investigating several violent incidents that occurred in the South Sound on Wednesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., Auburn police were called to a home for reports of a roommate dispute that turned violent. One roommate shot the other, killing him. The roommate who fired the shots has been taken into custody.

In Renton around 7 p.m., two people who were acquainted with each other got into a fight while in a car. The woman was shot in the stomach and has serious injuries. The suspect drove off with her in the car, saw an ambulance nearby and pulled over and dropped her off at the ambulance, police said. He later went back to the scene and spoke to officers and the suspect is in custody.

Then, at 8:12 p.m., Des Moines police responded to a stabbing in the 21500 block of 12th Ave S. Police say there was an argument between a brother and sister, and the sister stabbed her brother in the chest. The brother was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating their respective incidents.

These three incidents come just two weeks after the Federal Way mayor called on a handful of South Sound mayors to meet and address the rise in violence in each city.

The Mayors of Auburn, Kent, Renton, Tukwila and Federal Way were supposed to meet with King County Executive Dow Constantine, the King County Prosecutor, the King County Adult and Juvenile Detention and law enforcement to come up with a coordinated safety plan to hold criminals accountable.

However, it doesn't appear that the mayors have met yet.

All the aforementioned cities have seen an uptick in violence over the last several months.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram