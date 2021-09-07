Vigil held for woman found killed in Tacoma

On Tuesday, a group of people held a vigil to honor the life of a woman found dead this week in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police say someone found the body of a 40-year-old woman on Monday around 3 p.m. The body was found along the 9700 Block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma.

Police say someone killed the victim.

Police have not released the victim’s name; however, friends know who was killed.

"For four years, I stopped to talk to her every day," said Mandi Dollar.

Dollar helped organize a vigil on Tuesday.

Friends say the victim had been living on the streets. They say she was killed right where she usually stayed.

"She’s a person and she means something," said Dollar.

People stopped by a memorial, at the sight where the victim’s body was found, throughout the night.

"I just don’t even want to believe that somebody could do that, to somebody that is already struggling so bad," said Dollar.

Police say another incident happened in the same area on the same day.

Police say a woman was attacked at her job by a man in his 40s.

It happened around 2:20 am at Planet Fitness on the 9800 block of Pacific Avenue only a few feet from the other incident.

Police say a 49-year-old man came into the business and stabbed a 19-year-old employee, cutting her chest and neck. Her injuries are non life-threatening, police said.

The suspect was arrested around 4:45 am and is facing charges of assault, robbery, and malicious mischief, police said.

Q13 News asked Tacoma Police if the two incidents are connected. Tacoma Police said they can’t speak to that.

