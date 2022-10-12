VIDEO: WSDOT crew member helps reunite mama bear with her cub

A crew member with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a mama bear reunite with her cub near Blewett Pass on Monday.

According to WSDOT, one of the Blewett Pass crew members, John, saw a separated mama and baby bear near the highway. The road was too dangerous to cross, and traffic was moving fast, so he stepped in to help.

WSDOT says he pulled over to the shoulder, and turned on his truck-mounted message board warning traffic to slow down.

Based on John's video, the mama bear and the cub were safely able to reunite and continue trekking through the Cascades.

