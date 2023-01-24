VIDEO: Whatcom County deputies seek ATM robbery suspects in Blaine

Whatcom County deputies are looking for two men suspected of breaking into a gas station in Blaine with a stolen car, then trying to bust open an ATM.

The entire robbery was captured on surveillance video Jan. 17 at Ben’s Market, on the corner of Blaine Rd and Drayton Rd. The suspects are seen rolling up to the gas station around 4:30 a.m. in a red Jeep, which was reported stolen out of Bellingham earlier that morning.

Video shows them rip the store’s front door open using a tow strap connected to the car’s bumper, then one of the suspects goes in and brings out the ATM.

One suspect is seen standing up the ATM against a wall or barrier several times, while the other suspect repeatedly rams it with the stolen car to bust it open.

After a few minutes, they both get back in the car and speed off.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen Jeep was later found abandoned in the woods nearby, but the suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (360) 778-6663 and reference case number 23A01773.