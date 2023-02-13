Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 trapped in rowboat in Hood Canal

By FOX 13 News Staff
Video captures a U.S. Coast Guard rescue involving two boaters trapped in rough waters east of Seattle.

SEATTLE - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued two people from a boat stuck in Hood Canal on Sunday.

According to the agency, the two had taken a rowboat out on Hood Canal earlier in the day, when weather conditions got rough. They were struggling to maneuver their vessel for more than two hours against strong currents and up to 46 mph winds.

Rescuers were called in at 6:18 p.m., and had dispatched a boat and helicopter by 7:45 p.m.

A rescue diver was lowered in from helicopter, swam to the rowboat, and brought the stranded boaters to be hoisted up one at a time.

Both were brought back to shore and reunited with family members at Bremerton National Airport.

No one was injured in the incident.