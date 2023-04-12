Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Thieves crash through ceiling of Kitsap County restaurant to steal ATM

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kitsap County
GORST, Wash. - The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in identifying and locating two men who crashed through the ceiling of a Kitsap County restaurant to steal an ATM. 

Deputies say the two broke into the Jimmy D's in Gorst just after 4 a.m. April 11. Gorst is a few miles west of Port Orchard. 

The pair brought tools with them, including a saw.

The two initially targeted an ATM that was inside the restaurant, but when they couldn't break it open, they just stole the entire machine, deputies said. 

They also made off with $500.

If you have any information on the crime or the suspects, send a tip to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office here