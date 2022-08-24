VIDEO: Suspects crash stolen car into Marysville store in failed burglary attempt

Police are searching for two men who drove a stolen car into the side of a building in a failed smash-and-grab attempt earlier this month.

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, two suspects crashed a stolen white 2005 Honda Pilot into a Marysville Coastal Farms store. Video surveillance shows one suspect behind the wheel of the car, and another off in the distance.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities say the suspects crashed the car in an attempt to break in, but the driver slammed into the cinder block framing, missing their target by about three feet. Later in the video, the two suspects can be seen running away from the scene.

The MPD says the Honda Pilot, recovered after the incident, was reported stolen out of Burlington, Washington.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 TIPS App or by calling 1-800-222-8477. There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 if you can help police solve this case.

Recovered Stolen - WHITE 2005 HONDA PILOT (WA Plate 024YMU) Photo: Marysville Police Department

This is a developing story.