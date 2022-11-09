VIDEO: Suspect robs Spanaway gas station at gunpoint, still on the loose

Pierce County detectives need help identifying a suspect in a gas station armed robbery caught on camera.

The suspect was captured on video robbing the Shell gas station in Spanaway on Pacific Ave S on Oct. 30. Surveillance video shared by Crime Stoppers shows the man enter the store just after 10:30 p.m., point a gun at the clerk and demand him to empty out the cash register.

The clerk is visibly shaken, so the suspect tells him to hand over the whole tray, and he grabs the cash from it.

Before he leaves, the suspect turns around and tells the clerk to get him a pack of Marlboro black cigarettes. The clerk gives him a pack, and the suspect walks out, tucking his handgun in his jacket.

Detectives describe the suspect as a white man with a mustache, thick black-frame glasses, and blonde or auburn hair. The suspect wore a watch on his left wrist and an adjustable-fit "L.A." baseball hat with a sticker on the bill. Police say the suspect wore unique white and black shoes, and may have used a shoulder holster to hide his gun.

RELATED: Docs: Fire that destroyed 8 Sumner businesses was arson; suspect wanted police to 'do their jobs'

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can receive up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed.