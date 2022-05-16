VIDEO: Suspect hides in plain sight before stealing from Burien man's car

Burien Police are looking for a suspect who hid in plain sight while a homeowner worked in his garage, before stealing from that homeowner's car the moment he turned his back.

Scott Badgley told FOX 13 that he was working in his driveway for about 40 minutes, with his garage door open so he could go in and out of the house.

Surveillance video from his home shows the thief crouching next to some garbage cans put out on the street. Then, when Badgley goes inside, the thief goes into his car and steals his wallet, which had credit cards and $2,000 in cash.

Badgley had no idea the thief was there-- and so close to him-- until he watched back 10 hours of surveillance video.

"I just happened to notice as the footage kept going through Friday morning, that there was someone walking across my driveway. So I started watching it and sure enough, I just missed the guy by 30 to 45 seconds of walking out the front door and him standing right there. It's just infuriating, as he was 15-20 feet away from me the entire time and I didn't even see it," Badgley said.

Badgley told FOX 13 that he usually locks his car and brings his wallet in, and the one time he didn't was the time the thief struck.

The thief then used the credit cards to get new tires from a tire shop in Kent. He also used the card at a gas station, a cellphone store and at a casino, according to Badgley.

Badgley said it has been frustrating having to replace all his cards, IDs and a veteran card.

According to Capt. Todd Morrell with Burien Police, car prowls in Burien have been increasing, but it isn't an issue necessarily specific to Burien-- the crime has been trending upwards in the region.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit a tip through the app. All tips will remain anonymous.

Morrell calls this a crime of opportunity. He says the best way to help curb these types of crimes is to remove valuables from your car, keep your car locked. Having a home security camera can really help law enforcement, should these crimes occur, Morrell said.