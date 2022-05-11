VIDEO: Son asks for public's help catching crooks who robbed father at gunpoint

Have you seen these thieves?

Marcus Inthoulay posted this Ring video of his father being robbed at gunpoint, in hopes someone will recognize the trio who did it and help police catch them.

The crime happened Monday night last week in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. "They had him at gun point – stole his money and other belongings inside his house," Inthoulay said on Facebook .

On the video, Inthoulay’s father can be heard telling the crooks, "That’s all I got!" repeatedly as they rifle through his wallet. But they then force their way inside to grab more valuables.

Inthoulay’s post has been shared hundreds of times so far; we’re joining in the search for the suspects after one of the commenters tagged FOX13 Spotlight anchor David Rose looking for help getting the video out to the public.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement