VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and filled their bags with merchandise early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the robbery happened at around 2:26 a.m. at a cannabis store near the corner of S Tacoma Way and Pacific Ave.

Authorities say three cars pulled up to the building’s parking lot, and one of them drove straight through the front doors. Then multiple suspects raced inside, throwing merchandise into bags and backpacks they brought to the scene.

The TPD says the security guard, who was right outside the business, exchanged gunfire with the suspects. It is believed that one suspect was shot. The security guard was uninjured.

Authorities say no suspects were found in the area. The two cars they left at the scene were both stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story.