Video shows troopers arresting protesters blocking I-5 in Seattle

Washington State Patrol troopers arrested nine people participating in a protest in which vehicles blocked traffic on Interstate 5 through Seattle on Friday, according to people at the scene and the State Patrol.

Troopers told Q13 News the nine people were arrested for disorderly conduct because it is illegal to block the roadway.

VIdeo posted to social media by a local reporter showed Washington State Patrol troopers pulling at least one driver out of a car on the freeway and taking that person into custody.

As it's happening, others in the car are yelling at troopers to stop. Seconds later, a trooper is seen telling another protester on the freeway to stay back as she yells at troopers.

The state patrol says the forceful arrest came after the drive refused to get out of the vehicle. Troopers said that man was the only protester who resisted arrest.

The protest group, known as the Morning March, marches nearly every weekday. Previously, they have stopped traffic on the Ballard Bridge and on Highway 99 in Seattle.

They have called on Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign and for the city to reallocate funding for Seattle police to Black organizations, as well as to drop charges against protesters and close the juvenile detention center.

Troopers say a three-car crash on the northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge likely happened because of the distraction of the protest and backup. No severe injures were reported but an older man suffered a broken rib.

The vehicles involved in the blockade were impounded shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday.

All but one lane were back open on SB I-5 shortly after noon. Traffic was diverted onto the express lanes for a short time before all southbound lanes reopened.

