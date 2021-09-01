Video shows suspect dousing Enumclaw porch in flammable liquid before setting it on fire

The King County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a suspect caught on camera pouring flammable liquid on an Enumclaw porch before setting it on fire.

Deputies say this is the second fire to occur at the home in two weeks.

Fire crews were called to the burning home in the 46400 block of 287th Ave. SE around 4:30 a.m. Thankfully, everyone inside was able to get out safely.

On Aug. 19, the family's car caught fire. That incident is still under investigation by the King County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information on the case or on the identification of the suspect, call the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case C21027456.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3Tips app.

