Video shows smash and grab burglar who stole lottery tickets and cigarettes

Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspect in a smash-and-grab burglary in Maple Valey.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pictured in the Caterpillar shirt stole more than $700 worth of Washington State Lottery tickets, 16 maxi-torch lighters, five cartons of Camel cigarettes and 35 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Suspect in Maple Valley smash-and-grab robbery

"This wasn’t some Hollywood heist, this is just a fella with a rock," Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office says. "He shatters the front window and goes inside and helps himself to cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets … What we know is that these burglars brag. They’re going to try to sell these cigarettes online and they are going to try to offer these lottery tickets before someone reports them stolen. There’s not such thing as just a property crime. There are people behind every business. That’s why we need to get this fella into custody."

All told, he got away with more than $1,500 worth of stolen lottery tickets and cigarettes.

He was wearing a baseball cap under the dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a COVID mask, light-colored pants and a backpack.

If he's tried to sell cigarettes to you or you know his name, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call the hotline. You will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram