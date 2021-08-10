Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 1:00 PM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, North Coast
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, Ferry County, Okanogan County

VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Unusual
FOX 35 Orlando

Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

A South Carolina mom captured video of a shark leaping into the air right behind her son as he was surfing. (Credit: Kaci Allen)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Talk about a picture-perfect moment.

A South Carolina mom captured video of a shark leaping into the air right behind her son as he was surfing.

Kaci Allen says her 15-year-old son, Ethan, was surfing the waves near Cherry Grove pier last week when a spinner shark jumped out of the ocean behind him and stole the show!

TRENDING: Baby dolphin named 'Moby' born at Discovery Cove in Orlando

"We’ve seen sharks in the water before, but never captured video of one; they’re fast!" she wrote in her caption on social media. 

She even slowed the video down to see just how close the shark came to her son. 

MORE NEWS: Central Florida bus driver rescues toddler found wandering in road

The video has been viewed over 33,000 on YouTube. 

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, spinner sharks are very active, fast-swimming sharks often seen breaching the surface in a spinning motion while in pursuit of prey. 

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE | 

They can grow up to 8 feet long and live for around 20 years. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories. 