Video: Possible tornado caught on camera in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Possible tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.
Viewers in both the Annapolis and Edgewater areas recorded video and took pictures of a possible tornado.
The Annapolis area suffered significant damage as the severe weather swept through.
The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.
Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.
Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.
This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available
