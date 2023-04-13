VIDEO: Pack of 14 huskies roaming Pierce County rescued; humane society asking for donations and adopters

A pack of over a dozen husky mix-breeds have been roaming in the Ashford community for over a month. The pack was recently rescued and are now receiving care before they can get to their forever home.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said its kennels are completely full, and they have 184 dogs in their care.

With the full kennels and the arrival of the 14 huskies, the humane society will be holding a ‘Name Your Price’ adoption event through April 30.

During that time, adopters can name their price for adult dogs only. Adult dogs are considered two years old to a senior, and those fees usually go for $175-$250, according to the humane society's website.

The 14 husky mixes brought in will need food, exams, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries and medications to prepare them for adoption.

If you are unable to adopt or foster at this time, the humane society is also seeking donations to give these animals a second chance.

"We are working as fast as we can to heal and rehabilitate each individual pet who comes through our doors so that we can make room for the next animal in need. The need is constant, and we simply can’t help all these pets without your support," the humane society wrote on a YouTube video about the huskies.