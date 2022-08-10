VIDEO: No injuries after truck loses control, crashes into cars in Bothell parking lot

Bothell Police say a truck lost control and crashed into several cars parked in a lot along Highway 522. No one was injured.

According to authorities, a truck heading east on 522/Woodinville Dr was passing under the 102nd Ave bridge when its rear tire clipped the jersey barrier. The truck lurched to its side, throwing its weight, and police suspect the driver overcorrected and careened into the parking lot near Fluke Metal Products.

The truck turned over, crashing into at least three parked cars and losing its load—what appears to be gravel—shown in a video from Bothell Police.

Police say no one was in the parked vehicles and no one was injured. The truck driver is doing okay, officers say.