VIDEO: Man tries to run back into burning home to save dog, firefighter gets dog out

A Central Pierce firefighter rescued a dog named Pookey from a burning home, reuniting her with a tearful owner who tried to go back into the blaze to save his dog.

Pierce County deputies and fire crews responded to a fire at a home at 144th Street S. and Pacific Ave. S. in Parkland on Feb. 3. When a deputy arrived on the scene, witnesses told her a man was trying to go back into the home to save his dog.

In bodycam footage released from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a deputy can be heard yelling, "You gotta get out of the house! You gotta get out of the house! Come on!" as she runs to the home where the man had just gone back inside.

"I gotta save my dog," the man cried as he ran out of the home just as glass shattered behind him.

The deputy worked to keep the man comforted and out of the house.

The following exchange between the deputy and dog owner was caught on bodycam footage.

Dog owner: "[Expletive] she's still barking, come on!"

Deputy: "I understand, but you're gonna get lit on fire too."

Dog owner: "I don't care! my dog, my dog!"

Deputy: "I know, I know" as she's rubbing the man's back.

Dog owner: "[Expletive] no, not my dog! I don't care about me!"

Deputy: "I do, though."

The deputy stayed with the man as firefighters worked on the home, with one rescuing Pookey from the flames.

Pookey was given oxygen and is expected to be okay.

"Deputy Dech showed the courage our deputies have to put themselves in danger to help others. She also showed compassion by comforting the resident during what must have been the longest minutes of his life," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.

