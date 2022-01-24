VIDEO: LA County Lifeguards rescue dog in ocean 600 yards from shore

Los Angeles County Lifeguards rescued a dog in the ocean that was swimming more than 600 yards from shore near Nicolas State Beach.

"Not your everyday ocean rescue, but we were sure happy to help this 4 legged friend make its way back to the beach!" the department wrote on Twitter Monday.

Lifeguards launched a Rescue Watercraft from Zuma Beach after receiving a report of a dog swimming offshore of a small cove near Nicolas State Beach.

Lifeguards located the dog about 600 yards from shore, secured it on the rescue sled, and transported it back to the beach.

"While rescues like this one sure put a smile on our face, Lifeguards would like to remind beachgoers that dogs are not allowed on LA County Beaches," the department added on Twitter.

